Ghanaian makeup guru, Dela Gomey broke and set a new Guinness World Records for most lipstick applications by an individual in 30 seconds.

This record was previously held by Li Jiaqi of China who made 4 lipstick applications in 30 seconds in 2018.

Dela applied 8 lipstick on 8 models in 30 seconds in Accra and awaiting Guinness World Record approval.

Dela Gomey is also a professional nurse.