“I want to get pregnant” – Delay, 40 but unmarried, says

Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has revealed his intention of making babies.

At a relatively old age and without kids, Delay has expressed the desire to start making babies as soon as possible since age might no longer be on his side.

After showing his cleavage not so long coupled with her supposed amorous relationship with Amerado, many could understand her yearnings.

Meanwhile, Delay at the start of this year has expressed genuine interest in finding life and possibly settling down.

Gina Boakyewaa commented: Bedmatics every morning, afternoon, evening and in the night is the solution. Don’t forget to add doggy and cowgirl, good luck sis.