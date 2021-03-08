Delay finally announce she’s pregnant

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manson widely known as Delay has announced she has taken seed with an expectation of great news in the coming months.

This is obviously a pleasant development for the on-air media personality and her fans but it seems the kind of pregnancy the TV personality is talking about is not usual pregnancy we know.

Taking an analytical view about her caption, the TV show host seems to be talking about being pregnant with so much good opportunities.

She said she has written about pregnancy thus it shall be for her fans and followers in the coming months with great news.

The media personality who is over 35 years old is part of the very few Ghanaian celebrities who have successfully kept their family life on a low key, away from the public.

Delay is normally seen wearing a ring on her finger but is still not clear whether she is married with kids or not as everything about her family life has been kept private.

