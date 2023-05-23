Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso – DELAY has detailed the reason she is still unmarried at age 40 even though she has attained a status of financial independence.

Many Ghanaians have called out Delay to marry as she is getting old but it seems the media personality has different feelings about marriage.

According to Delay who gave a reason why she’s still single, she’s married to her businesses hence she has no time to find a man yet.

Delay said she is often consumed with her businesses and has no time for anything else because she is focused on achieving financial independence.

Delay revealed this during a speech at a recent program she attended where she delivered an inspiring speech on her journey as an entrepreneur.

However, She said if she finds one, she will make it known to the public.

