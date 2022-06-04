- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has once again dropped a bombshell on Delay in a fest trending video that has taken over social media trends.

Recall that earlier this week, Delay subtly described Afia Schwar as someone with small brains like the size of diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle’s shoe.

In response, Afia took to her Instagram page to label Delay as a failure in life just because she has no children yet and is still not married even at age 47.

These insults from Afia Schwar appear to have struck some cords in Delay which was evident yesterday as she was moved to tears on live radio while addressing their 12-years-long standing beef.

Afia Schwar has taken a deep swipe at Delay once again and this time around, she has caused her of begging former Blackstars player Jonathan Mensah for sex.

According to Afia Schwar, Delay used to drive around town like an F1 driver searching for Jonathan Mensah whenever he heard he was with another woman.

Jonathan Mensah starred in the old advert for Delay Mackerel so it’s evident he was somehow close to Delay but as to whether there’s an iota of truth in Afia Schwar’s claims that Delay begged him for sex, we can’t tell yet.

It seems the rekindled beef between Afia Schwarzenegger and Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has taken a toll on the latter.

In a video that has been widely circulated, Delay shed tears on live radio over the incessant attacks she keeps getting from Afia Schwar and her cohort.

While hosting her ‘To Wo Bo Twi Me’ show on Wontumi Radio, the outspoken media personality broke down in tears and added that she is tired of everything.

“I have done nothing, I am just tired of everything”, Delay said amidst tears.