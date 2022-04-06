- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay, has begged President Akufo-Addo for an interview.

Her plea to the president comes on the back of his recent interview with BBC NEWS AFRICA where many believed he did not answer the questions posed to him properly.

With Delay having an enviable reputation as a great interviewer, she has sent an appeal to President Akufo-Addo to grant her the opportunity to interview him.

In a tweet, Delay had communicated her desire to interview President Akufo-Addo on her widely-watched television show, The Delay Show.

Aawwww @NAkufoAddo please let me interview you please. Awwwnnn aawwwnnnn.

Will the president grant her permission or not?

Well, many have questioned President Akufo-Addo’s readiness to grant interviews to international media brands while shunning the idea of getting interviewed locally.

Many believe the president needed to avail himself to be interviewed by top local journalists before he grants interviews to global media houses while he normally finds himself wanting.