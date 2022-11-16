Delay has finally reacted to Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye’s earlier jab at her for supposedly discouraging a lady who wants to study theatre arts.

Just some weeks ago, Delay spoke at a seminar to hundreds of young ladies and while interacting with them, one of the patrons of the event asked for advice on her future career.

According to the lady, she wasn’t to study theatre arts but her father wants her to study accounting or an IT-related course.

After the lady spoke, Delay giggled at the lady and gave a smirking face.

As opined by Akwasi Aboagye, Delay demoralized the lady because she failed to encourage her but rather gave cheeky humour instead.

Speaking on Wontumi FM about Akwasi Aboagye’s remarks about her, Delay blasted the ace radio presenter for being bitter about her success.

The radio and TV show host threatened to expose the male presenter because she has a lot of dirty secrets about him.

She later issued a stern warning to him to get her name out of his mouth because she wouldn’t care her next time if he steps on her toes.

