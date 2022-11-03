Ace Ghanaian TV and radio show host Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has called out her fellow celebrities for putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies.

Speaking at an event, Delay boldly called out her fellow celebrities who have gone under the knife to enhance their bodies.

According to her, she’s shocked that people are now crazy for perfection and superficial things forgetting that they’ll one day die and leave it all behind.

As advised by Delay, the youths shouldn’t be moved by the lavish lifestyle celebrities portray on the internet because most of them do a lot of disgusting things behind the scenes in order to finance the glamorous lifestyle we see on the net.

She additionally exposed how some of these known female celebrities travel all the way to Dubai just to eat faeces and get paid after that.

Although she didn’t mention any names, but most social media users have linked Mcbrown, Kisa Gbekle, Sandra Ankobiah, Joselyn Dumas etc to the jab from Delay concerning body enhancement.

The aforementioned persons the female celebrities who are known for flaunting their enhanced bodies on the internet – Putting pressure on young and naive ladies to emulate.

