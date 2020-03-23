- Advertisement -

Delores Frimpong Manson aka Delay, the veteran media personality has flaunted her big booty on social media.

Undoubtedly, Delay is one of the most beautiful and well-endowed celebrities in Ghana.

Her perfectly shaped backside makes her look absolutely stunning and stands out wherever she appears.

Well, Delay has it and she knows how to flaunt it. The host of Delay Show has just dropped another video of her flaunting her booty.

Watch the video below

The video has already got social media users going crazy. One user described her as a goddess.

Another fan who could not contain her affection for Delay told her she is the most beautiful media person in Ghana.