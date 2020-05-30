- Advertisement -

For months now, Delay has been denying reports that she has given birth and married in secret somewhere abroad.

The veteran media personality has for months now been deflecting all issues concerning her alleged newborn child and marriage until now.

Delores Frimpong Manson has made a bold statement finally declaring she is a blessed mother now after years of waiting.

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page with the caption: “Your Favorite CEO”. Well, it’s not just her picture and caption which is the subject of interest but what is spotted in the picture.

A child walker is seen comfortably resting on the background of her picture which netizens have confirmed was shot at her own house.

The walker is the wooden type children use when learning to walk for the first time to avoid constantly falling.

Obviously, Delay knew the image in her picture will confirm months of speculations but she went ahead to post it to make a point.

Again, Delay flaunted her wedding ring boldly in the photo with no regard for gossip.

We can only congratulate Delay once again. Enjoy your marriage and may the baby be blessed.