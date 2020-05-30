type here...
Home Entertainment Delay subtly confirms she is a mother and a wife after her...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Delay subtly confirms she is a mother and a wife after her secret wedding

Avatar
By RASHAD
Delay
Delay
- Advertisement -

For months now, Delay has been denying reports that she has given birth and married in secret somewhere abroad.

The veteran media personality has for months now been deflecting all issues concerning her alleged newborn child and marriage until now.

SEE ALSO: Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale

Delay
Delay

Delores Frimpong Manson has made a bold statement finally declaring she is a blessed mother now after years of waiting.

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page with the caption: “Your Favorite CEO”. Well, it’s not just her picture and caption which is the subject of interest but what is spotted in the picture.

A child walker is seen comfortably resting on the background of her picture which netizens have confirmed was shot at her own house.

SEE ALSO: My son had to die for me to live – Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses after Owusu Bempah’s ritual killing allegation against him (Video) 

The walker is the wooden type children use when learning to walk for the first time to avoid constantly falling.

Obviously, Delay knew the image in her picture will confirm months of speculations but she went ahead to post it to make a point.

Again, Delay flaunted her wedding ring boldly in the photo with no regard for gossip.

Check out the photo below

Delay
Delay

SEE ALSO: Obinim exposed again by Ken Agyapong after he faked resurrecting a dead woman in his church (Video)

We can only congratulate Delay once again. Enjoy your marriage and may the baby be blessed.

Previous articleVideo of Mr. Drew featuring Stonebwoy taken down by YouTube

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Video of Mr. Drew featuring Stonebwoy taken down by YouTube

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
The music video of Mr. Drew's song dubbed 'Eat' on which he features Stonebwoy has been taken down by YouTube for copyright...
Read more
Entertainment

Baby Maxin makes first appearance on a billboard

Mr. Tabernacle -
Mcbrown's beautiful daughter Baby Maxin at her tender age is already making moves, getting some gigs and gaining attention even more than...
Read more
Entertainment

eShun drops fresh allegations against ex-manager

Mr. Tabernacle -
The issue between eShun and Stephen Mensah, her former manager and boyfriend is getting hotter and more revealing by day.
Read more
Entertainment

Captan issues warning to Kelvynboy

Qwame Benedict -
A former member of Shatta Wale's Militant Captan has issued a strong warning to Kelvynboy for going around spreading that they(Militants) want...
Read more
Entertainment

I will have sexual intercourse with Patience Nyarko – Counselor Lutterodt

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Patience Nyarko following her comments in an interview that seemed like an attack on Joe Mettle gained popularity in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter user drops a serious allegation against Wizkid – Full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
A tweep with username (Daddy GeeHoe) @JrAnthony has made a strong and a damnatory allegation against Nigeria's biggest musician, Wizkid.
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 30, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

My son had to die for me to live- Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally spoken on why his son suddenly died.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim exposed again by Ken Agyapong for faking a dead woman resurrection

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kennedy Agyapong alleges that Obinim's claim to have resurrected a dead person is unfounded because it was staged.READ...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Lifestyle

A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.READ...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News