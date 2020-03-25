type here...
Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

By RASHAD
Delay's flaunts her daughter
Delay's flaunts her daughter
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago.

Delay took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of a pretty baby girl and captioned the photo: ‘Babe Fever’.

Delay's flaunts her daughter
Delay’s flaunts her daughter

Her fans who suspect that is the daughter she allegedly had in secret took to her comment section to congratulate her on having such a petty baby.

@arhmaokyerebea wrote: Beautiful girl. Another fan, @junesverown reveals how happy she is for Delay. She wrote: ????very beautiful girl happy for you Afia.

@mavis.boadi also gushed over how pretty the baby is, She commented: Very nice baby ????. @junesverown came again with a name for the baby. She called her “Brown sugar”

A couple of months ago, the news went viral that Delay had married in secret and has subsequently given birth to a girl.

The report explained why she went off the air for almost a year and was sharing only old prerecorded videos on her Delay Show.

Well, this new development seems to confirm the rumors. Ghpage.com is monitoring and will keep you updated. Stay with us

