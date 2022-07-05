- Advertisement -

Delay didn’t spare an insensitive fan who thought he could troll her and got scot-free without receiving a doze of her palago venom.

For some absurd reasons, some social media users attack celebrities unprovoked in the comments sections of their posts and later play the victim card when called out.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi throws 2nd birthday party for presenter Delay [Video]

A Facebook user with the profile name Steven Williams received the shock of his life after he went to fool under Delay’s post on the social media platform.

The iconic media personality who recently celebrated her 40th birthday shared an alluring picture of herself on Facebook and Steven Williams thought it wise to ridicule her in the comments section.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi reveals why he chose Delay over the other female presenters

According to the rude guy, Delay has passed her prime therefore she better marries and stops posting her pictures on the internet.

As we all know, Delay is very savage hence there’s no way she would have allowed Steven to have a field day.

She replied him in an equal impertinent manner. She replied; “I would rather stay single than marry a bush meat like you.”

READ ALSO: Delay shows off her rapping prowess

After reading Delay’s extremely harsh reply, I’m sure Steven Williams will now learn to mind his business and abruptly stop attacking people unprovoked on the internet.