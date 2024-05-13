type here...
Delay disciplines a netizen who subtly asked her to get a Husband to be a complete woman

By Mr. Tabernacle
Despite all her achievements as a career woman and successful businesswoman, some people don’t seem to respect Delay because she’s unmarried.

In Ghana, there’s a societal expectation that unmarried women, regardless of their accomplishments, are viewed as burdens or failures.

Delay, a prominent Ghanaian celebrity, often faces pressure from fans and the public to get married.

Almost every post she shares attracts comments from nosy fans urging her to tie the knot. This cultural perspective is common in Africa, where marriage is often seen as a validation of a woman’s success.

However, Delay doesn’t let these comments affect her. She has a knack for responding to those who belittle her because of her single status.

Recently, a fan commented on one of her posts, insinuating that she hasn’t found a husband despite her achievements.

In her characteristic style, Delay responded by highlighting that while she may not be married, she possesses a sharp mind that enables her to achieve significant financial success.

Her reply showcases her confidence and resilience in the face of societal pressures.

Source:GHPAGE

