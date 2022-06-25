type here...
Delay drops elegant photos to mark her 40th birthday

By Lizbeth Brown
Deloris Frimpon Manso
Famed television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso known in the showbiz circles as Delay is celebrating her birthday.

The Tv and radio presenter turned 40 on the 24th of June and to mark this milestone in her life, Delay dropped stunning photos on social media.

In two different outfits, Delay displayed her curves in a green stylish beaded kente cloth and a glamorous fitted lace dress.

The television personality shared these elegant photos on Instagram with the caption; “THE QUEEN OF BOSS IS CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY”.

See photos below;

Delay is not allowing anything disrupt her birthday celebration despite her rekindled scuffle with Afia Schwarzenegger, which has been on the trending tabs for weeks.

    Source:Ghpage

