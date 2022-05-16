- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian female media mogul, Delay, has finally opened up on why she has been wickedly sidelined although she’s amongst the top media personalities in the country at the moment.

While replying to a die-hard fan on Wontumi FM, Delay asserted that the organiser of a top awards scheme has personally blacklisted her because she’s not on good talking terms with him/her.

According to Delay, she’s not worried nor perturbed about how these gatekeepers have ostracized her although they know deep within themselves that she deserves to be awarded.

Apparently, Delay and a very untouchable gatekeeper in the media industry is beefing reason she has never been nominated to grab an award for her excellent works from the awarding body.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has been throwing subtle jabs at Delay ever since she was unveiled as the drive time host on Wontumi FM.

Rumours have it that Afia Schwar was the favourite until Chairman Wontumi had a change of mind and decided to pick Delay instead.