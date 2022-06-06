- Advertisement -

Two days ago, a lady took to the internet to allege that she is a former house help of veteran Ghanaian media mogul born Deloris Frimpong Manso but widely known as Delay.

In a Tiktok video, the lady asserted that she saw Delay breastfeeding her biological secret daughter on several occasions.

She also added that Delay has purposely kept her daughter from the public domain because she doesn’t want her daughter to be out there so she keeps things related to her private.

However, Delay is not pleased with the lady for throwing false information about her on the internet because according to her, she doesn’t know the lady

Delay responded to her right on Tiktok. She noted she is lying and doesn’t know what she was talking about.

Meanwhile, far away from this news, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has filed a defamation suit against Afia Schwarzenegger.

This was disclosed by controversial lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who indicated that Afia Schwar has disgraced Chairman Wontumi with all her false claims.

In a recent radio interview, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that he is handling the case for Chairman Wontumi and will do anything to put Afia Schwar behind bars.

