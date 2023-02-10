- Advertisement -

Celebrated broadcaster Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay has finally reacted to the purported reports that she married a top media man in a secret wedding last month.

The rumours that Delay has secretly married heightened after she shared a tweet on the microblogging platform on 28th January 2023 about getting pregnant and giving birth to her first child this year.

At a relatively old age and without kids, Delay expressed the desire to start making babies as soon as possible since age might no longer be on his side.

After she made this tweet, social media users started connecting the dots to the earlier reports that she’s finally off the market and now a Mrs.

Fast forward, during a question and answer session with her fan on Instagram yesterday – Delay reacted to the reports about her secret wedding and yet-to-be-identified husband in a very warm manner.

This followed after one of her followers and fans, identified on IG as official_evanso asked Delay if she’s truly married as the reports on social media claim.

Without answering in the affirmative YES or NO, Delay answered the guy with a smiling emoji instead.

Does this mean, Delay is truly married and kept her union away from the public domain because of needless drama and criticisms? Ah well, time unravels all hidden truths so let’s patiently wait.

