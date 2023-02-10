type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDelay finally reacts to reports of secretly marrying
Entertainment

Delay finally reacts to reports of secretly marrying

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

 Celebrated broadcaster Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay has finally reacted to the purported reports that she married a top media man in a secret wedding last month.

The rumours that Delay has secretly married heightened after she shared a tweet on the microblogging platform on 28th January 2023 about getting pregnant and giving birth to her first child this year.

At a relatively old age and without kids, Delay expressed the desire to start making babies as soon as possible since age might no longer be on his side.

After she made this tweet, social media users started connecting the dots to the earlier reports that she’s finally off the market and now a Mrs.

READ ALSO: Dr Likee proposes to Delay, and assures her of good bedroom skills

Delay shows her cleavage in new photos

Fast forward, during a question and answer session with her fan on Instagram yesterday – Delay reacted to the reports about her secret wedding and yet-to-be-identified husband in a very warm manner.

This followed after one of her followers and fans, identified on IG as official_evanso asked Delay if she’s truly married as the reports on social media claim.

Without answering in the affirmative YES or NO, Delay answered the guy with a smiling emoji instead.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar curses and insults Delay for interviewing Moesha

Does this mean, Delay is truly married and kept her union away from the public domain because of needless drama and criticisms? Ah well, time unravels all hidden truths so let’s patiently wait.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Beef ooo beef: Abeiku Santana blocks Delay on social media [Reason]

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 10, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News