GhPageEntertainmentDelay finally speaks ahead of Akuapem Poloo's sentencing today
Entertainment

Delay finally speaks ahead of Akuapem Poloo’s sentencing today

By Mr. Tabernacle
Delay and Akuapem Poloo
Deloris Frimpong Manso- Delay has spoken for the first time ahead of Akuapem Poloo’s sentencing in court today.

With the growing voices of celebrities and some notable figures on this trending #FreeAkuapem Poloo issue, Delay has joined in with a touching message.

The host of the most-watched TV Programme, The Delay Show in a post shared on her Instagram page reassured her ‘daughter’ in the entertainment business of a positive outcome today.

She wrote; “Biribiaaa b3y3 fine, abaayaa” which in interpretation means “All shall be well, Lady”

See her post;

Delay Reacts
Meanwhile, Lawyer for Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Andy Vortia has disclosed that though he’s trying in his capacity to seek justice for her client, the evidence against her client is powerful.

According to him, a pen drive handed over by the prosecutors containing video evidence of Poloo going nude with her son, among others carries ‘weight’.

READ ALSO; The evidence against her is strong-Akuapem Poloo’s Lawyer

Explaining that the right way to go in attracting a lenient punishment for the socialite is to plead. He said this in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM on Thursday 15, April 2021.

In other news, the mother of Poloo has cried and begged the judge handling her daughter’s case to have mercy, forgive her daughter and let her go free.

READ ALSO: Forgive my daughter & release her-Akuapem Poloo’s mother

Source:GHPAGE

