Award-winning Ghanaian TV and radio presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay is currently being trolled on the internet after showing her no-makeup face for the first time.

As we all know, almost all female celebrities never post pictures of themselves on the internet without wearing makeup.

Delay has broken the code after showing her fans and loved ones how her real face looks like without makeup.

In a short video, the 40-year-old entrepreneur was seen getting dressed up for an event.

Her team of talented makeup artists and hair stylists were dressing her up when the video was made.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the video;

Angela Dede Asare – She’s beautiful with or without make-up! Have several seats with your perfections!

Legendury Mineo – Despite using filters that’s how she looks?..I go fi face am man to man!!

Akyere Kimby – But wait was she crying anyway I’m asking for Efo Kormi

Senyeabor Rapito CJ – She looks like afia but I like her. She is better educated so she understands things better

Akyere Kimby – Those saying she is still beautiful are all hypocrites mtcheeeeeewObi a mo kyi no a anka you will voice ur hearts out to say worse stuff mtcheeeeeeewSomebody said “N’ano s3 tw3 b)nee”

Elvis Anoma Junior – Gyimiii paaa nie, Akwasi bronii will forever be great and developed. How someone look in make up or without make up will not set fresh table Infront of u. You, who is living a broke life without make up think you’re beautiful without that and how more she who is living better.

