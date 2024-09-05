Businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has hinted that she is in the process of establishing a recording label.

After chopping success in the media space and as an entrepreneur, Delay believes it’s time now to venture into the music business to help musicians.

In a post on social media, she announced that she already has her first artiste and now thinking of a name for the music label asking her fans to suggest a name for her.

She posted: “I’m starting a record label. I got my first talent. What should I call the record label?”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Though Delay failed to mention the name of her first artiste, netizens are saying Amerado is likely to be the first artiste on the label.

We wait patiently to see and know who this first artiste is.