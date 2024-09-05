type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay hints of plans to start her own recording label
Entertainment

Delay hints of plans to start her own recording label

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Delay
Delay

Businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has hinted that she is in the process of establishing a recording label.

After chopping success in the media space and as an entrepreneur, Delay believes it’s time now to venture into the music business to help musicians.

In a post on social media, she announced that she already has her first artiste and now thinking of a name for the music label asking her fans to suggest a name for her.

She posted: “I’m starting a record label. I got my first talent. What should I call the record label?”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Though Delay failed to mention the name of her first artiste, netizens are saying Amerado is likely to be the first artiste on the label.

We wait patiently to see and know who this first artiste is.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, September 5, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
73 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways