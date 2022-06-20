- Advertisement -

Alot of Ghanaians have publicly expressed their disappointment in Delay for throwing indirect and sublime shots at Joyce Blessing during an interview with gospel diva Piesie Esther.

Recall that somewhere in 2017, Delay and Joyce Blessing had a slight scuffle after the singer accused her of asking her inappropriate questions and even going to the extreme of disrespecting her husband.

Joyce Blessing made this revelation during an interview with Abeiku Santana where she fired back at Delay and pointed her black to the masses.

Apparently, Delay still holds some sort of grudges against Joyce Blessing reason behind her inconsiderate attack on the estranged female vocalist.

In the course of her interview with Piesie Esther, Delay mocked Joyce Blessing after asking Piesie Esther if her husband frowns on granting interviews.

Although Delay didn’t literally mention Joyce Blessing’s name but her demeanour and how she recounted locking horns with “a certain female gospel singer’s husband” said it all.

Joyce Blessing became the talk of town a week ago after Nana Agradaa dropped her bedroom booze video as a reply to poking her nose into her fight with her pastor husband.

