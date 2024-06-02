type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay insults netizen over a harmless question
Entertainment

Delay insults netizen over a harmless question

By Qwame Benedict
Amerado and Delay rapping in their car
Amerado and Delay

Radio and TV personality Delories Frimpong Manso aka Delay has placed a netizen at her place over a question on social media.

So basically, the 25th Edition of Telecel Ghana Music Awards is happening and Amerado’s Kweku Ananse remix with Fameye won the Best Highlife Song.

Mounting the stage, Amerado first acknowledged his mother before thanking others for making this possible.

A netizen with the handle @Kamasark asked on X if the mommy Amerado was talking about was his biological mother or Delay.

He posted: “The mommy Amerado talk nu, is he referring to his real mommy or Delay?”

But Delay who took offence over the whole thing came back at him hard referring to the netizen’s mother as useless.

“Your stupid tweet woke me up. He was referring to your useless mother”, Delay responded.

See screenshot below:

