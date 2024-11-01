Delay Is A Witch- Fire Ogya Drops Shocking Revelation

Ghanaian man of God known for making shocking disclosures, Fire Oja has made a shocking disclosure about media personality, Delay.

Fire Oja made the shocking disclosure whilst speaking in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Ghpage.com.

Fire Oja has shockingly disclosed that Delay is nothing but a witch whilst speaking about the latter’s issue with politician Akua Donkor.

He claims even though Delay is a witch, she is a white witch because she does not use her witchcraft to destroy.

Fire Oja claims Delay has on several occasions called him for an interview but he chose to ignore them because being a man of God with “4 eyes” he has seen that Delay’s seat is extremely hot.