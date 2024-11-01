type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay Is A Witch- Fire Ogya Drops Shocking Revelation
Entertainment

Delay Is A Witch- Fire Ogya Drops Shocking Revelation

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian man of God known for making shocking disclosures, Fire Oja has made a shocking disclosure about media personality, Delay.

Fire Oja made the shocking disclosure whilst speaking in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Ghpage.com.

Fire Oja has shockingly disclosed that Delay is nothing but a witch whilst speaking about the latter’s issue with politician Akua Donkor.

He claims even though Delay is a witch, she is a white witch because she does not use her witchcraft to destroy.

Fire Oja claims Delay has on several occasions called him for an interview but he chose to ignore them because being a man of God with “4 eyes” he has seen that Delay’s seat is extremely hot.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, November 1, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways