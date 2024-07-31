type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay is picky when it comes to dating men - Sister reveals
Entertainment

Delay is picky when it comes to dating men – Sister reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Delay flaunts her no-makeup face

Award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay is undoubtedly one of the richest females in the country.

But people on social media tend to have issues with her because she is still not married at her age something they consider as an abomination.

A lady who many believed is the sister of the renowned broadcaster and CEO has spoken out and disclosed that Delay is picky when it comes to men who have approached her for a relationship.

According to the lady, lots of men have come in the way of Delay but the relationship ends after a few weeks because of constant complaints.

She gave an example of how Delay rejected a suitor because of his fingernails and other petty things.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Viaghpage.com

TODAY

Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.2mph
75 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways