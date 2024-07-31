Award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay is undoubtedly one of the richest females in the country.

But people on social media tend to have issues with her because she is still not married at her age something they consider as an abomination.

A lady who many believed is the sister of the renowned broadcaster and CEO has spoken out and disclosed that Delay is picky when it comes to men who have approached her for a relationship.

According to the lady, lots of men have come in the way of Delay but the relationship ends after a few weeks because of constant complaints.

She gave an example of how Delay rejected a suitor because of his fingernails and other petty things.

Watch the video below: