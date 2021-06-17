Delay is selective when it comes to airing interviews – Abena Moet

- Advertisement -

Media personality Abena Moet has accused popular television and radio presenter Delay real name Deloris Frimpong Manso as being selective when it comes to showing her interviews.

Delay has made a name for herself as someone who would go all length when granting an interview with you until she is able to get all her answers.

Her Delay show is one place where you dare not try to dodge a question because she Delay would make sure you answer that particular question unless you are smart and can continue avoiding it.

But according to Abena Moet, Delay doesn’t want to show interviews she has conducted with her guest overpowering her on her show.

Abena stated that she personally knows people who have gone on the Delay show for interviews but up to date none of those interviews have been aired because they triumph over Delay.

Abena’s comment comes days after Delay asked her fans to name a celebrity to interview her.

The majority of the people tagged Nana Aba Anamoah but the GhOne presenter came in reacting to the comment from social media, revealed that Delay has been avoiding an interview with her for a very long time.