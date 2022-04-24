type here...
GhPageNewsDelay joins Wontumi Radio
News

Delay joins Wontumi Radio

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Entrepreneur, television and radio show host, producer, public speaker and Women’s Advocate, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as “Delay”, has joined the Accra branch of Wontumi Radio 95.9.

After a long break from radio, Delay, the strong and fine media personality has returned to the studio to serve Ghanaians, especially those in Accra and its environs (people within the reach of the frequency) with a touch of class radio experience.

Sharing this great news to the public via social media, Delay in a post disclosed that she would be on-air at 4 pm at the time she published the post online. This means she will be handling the drive time session of the Chairman Wontumi owned station.

She wrote; ‘Tune in. Will be live on air at 4pm. My first time on radio in years. Hopefully I remember how this done ??? Tune in WONTUMI 95.9fm ??’

40-year-old Delay has carved a niche for herself in the Ghanaian media landscape. She has defied all odds to become one of the best and sought after presenters. She has paid her dues to the industry.

    Source:GHPAGE

