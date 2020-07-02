Delay mourns after the sudden death of Sir John

Controversial radio and television personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso known in the media as Delay has reacted to the shocking death of NPP’s former General Secretary, Sir John.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John yesterday was reported dead in Accra after a short illness. Confirmed reports state the former NPP General Secretary died after testing positive for Covid-19.

He succumbed to complications of the viral disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. So sad.

Delay sharing her sentiments over the tragic death of the New Patriotic Party’s strong arm and the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission took to social media to share memories of him.

Taking to Instagram to lament over the death of Sir John posted a video of an interview she had with him and captioned;

“? I’m sad ? I can’t sleep”

Until his death, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie(Sir John) was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission. RIP.