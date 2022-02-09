- Advertisement -

Popular television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay, has condemned the unwitting cold habit of human beings towards one another.

In a rhetorical tweet Tuesday, the TV host and entrepreneur lamented how people do not give the necessary attention and care to others while they are alive.

Delay wondered why people cry their eyes out and beg for the same people they never supported to come back to life when they die instead.

Although Delay did not make a direct reference to anyone, her tweet comes on the back of the commemoration of the 4th death anniversary of Ghanaian dancehall singer Ebony Reigns.

On the dawn of February 8, 2018, Ghanaians and music-loving fans woke up to the grim news of the sudden passing of the budding musician.

Ebony – real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng – perished in a gory accident with her friends Franky Kuri and Vondee, a military officer, on the Sunyani-Accra route.

It was a solemn moment of reflection and deeper reassessment considering that Ebony Reigns was prepping herself for her 21st birthday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

She was heavily criticised by many Ghanaians over her choice of building a brand centred around sexuality.

The content of her music and preference for wearing skimpy clothes was always a subject of discussion on both traditional and new media.

But after 4 years, some Ghanaians miss and wish that Ebony was still alive to entertain them with more of her music they rejected years back, but that’s a futile cry now.

Ebony Reigns’ family paid a visit to her resting place as they remember her after 4 years.