Controversial radio and television personality Delay has reacted to the trending story of Shatta Wale sacking his militants for selling him out.

It was revealed by Shatta Wale in a live Facebook video that Addi Self incited his other colleagues against him and that from now he is no more going to work with them apart from Captan.

The militants in an interview with Delay years ago were told by the Delay that they would one day betray Shatta Wale and that would be led by Addi Self.

Watch the video below:

Delay after hearing this took to her Instagram to share a video where she interviewed the Militants two years ago and told Addi Self in his face that he would one day betray Shatta Wale.

She captioned it: “I made a prediction about 2 years ago. I hear it has come to pass. I see ???… I have to take my calling seriously ??”

See screenshot below: