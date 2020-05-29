type here...
Home Entertainment Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Delay-and-SM-millitants
Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Controversial radio and television personality Delay has reacted to the trending story of Shatta Wale sacking his militants for selling him out.

It was revealed by Shatta Wale in a live Facebook video that Addi Self incited his other colleagues against him and that from now he is no more going to work with them apart from Captan. 

The militants in an interview with Delay years ago were told by the Delay that they would one day betray Shatta Wale and that would be led by Addi Self. 

Also Read: Natty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

Watch the video below: 

Delay after hearing this took to her Instagram to share a video where she interviewed the Militants two years ago and told Addi Self in his face that he would one day betray Shatta Wale. 

She captioned it: “I made a prediction about 2 years ago. I hear it has come to pass. I see ???… I have to take my calling seriously ??”

Also Read: I would have married Delay if my wife had turned me down – Okyeame Kwame (VIDEO)

See screenshot below: 

delay screenshot
delay screenshot
Previous articleNatty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Natty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

Qwame Benedict -
It's not more a rumour that Shatta Wale has sacked his militants from his Shatta Movement camp as he has come out...
Read more
Entertainment

I get wet when I hear Ramiforson’s song- Pretty model

RASHAD -
Popular Ashaiman model and beautician Miss Dee, has strongly disclosed how she feels whenever she listens to a song by Ramiforson.
Read more
Entertainment

I will have my wedding in an aeroplane – Lilwin

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin speaking with Zionfelix on the 'Uncut' show has revealed that he will hold his soon...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale finally reveals secret behind fallout with militants

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Shatta Wale and his militants are in the news again and this time the SM boss confirmed rumours that he had sacked...
Read more
Entertainment

Wizkid throws his support behind Davido in beef with Burna Boy

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wizkid has thrown his weight behind Davido in his recent beef with Burna Boy. Trending a few days ago was a story...
Read more
Entertainment

Be watchful of your words when ‘beefing’ – Stephen Appiah advises musicians

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah, the former BlackStar’s Captain has shared his opinion on the continuous beef between some top musicians in the industry.
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 29, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Lifestyle

A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.READ...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
Lifestyle

My son had to die for me to live- Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally spoken on why his son suddenly died.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News