Popular Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso has subtly replied to Adu Safowaa’s comment that she is not a role model.

In an Instagram post, Delay as she is popularly known stated that her job is to interview people, irrespective of their popularity.

According to Delay, her job description is to make headlines and bring in numbers with whoever she deems fit.

Delay who described herself as am extraordinary presenter added that she can conduct her interview at any place but at the end of the day she must make waves online.

“I signed up to be an extraordinary presenter and my job is to interview people, bring in the numbers and make headlines and it doesn’t matter with whom or where.

I can decide to sit by the gutter or hang on a tree like a monkey, the interview must go on. It doesn’t matter on what because at the end of the day I have to deliver”, Delay stated.

Watch video below;

A few weeks ago, Adu Safowaa in an interview on Kingdom FM opined that Delay should not be considered as a role model.

According to Adu Safowaa, Delay cannot boast of a studio after being in the media for over 10 years.