GhPageEntertainmentDelay replies Diamond Appiah after mocking her 'cheap' birthday party
Entertainment

Delay replies Diamond Appiah after mocking her ‘cheap’ birthday party

By Kweku Derrick
Delay and Diamond Appiah beef over birthday
Delay has hit back at Diamond Appiah after rating down her solemn birthday party against Hajia4Real‘s lavish bash attended by half-naked socialites.

The media personality turned 40 years on 25 June, and marked the big day with an all-white private party attended by celebrity friends and high-profile personalities.

Despite being simple and beautiful, her nemesis Diamond mocked her for holding what she described as a “cheap” birthday compared to 30-year-old Hajia4Real’s pomp celebration.

In response, Delay has said she had a decent and classy party to compliment her status, not a charade for people in barely-there outfits to show off their fake butts for social media attention.

Although her statement was devoid of names, many have alluded that the TV/Radio presenter – who is known for her witty clap-backs – was making a reference to Hajia4Real’s extravagant birthday party.

Watch the video below

It was a slay queen affair at Hajia4Real’s birthday bash as she invited a host of socialites from all walks of life to grace her celebration.

The event was held at an event centre with plush decorations and star-studded performances from Stonebwoy, Camidoh, D-Black, Efya and several others that caused a stir on social media.

Also in attendance were Big Brother Najia winner 2019, Mercy Eke, Shatta Bundle, Fella Makafui, Gyakie, Okyeame Kwame, Sherifa Gunu, and Sister Deborah among others.

Celebrities and personalities who attended the lavish ceremony also sprayed huge sums of money on the celebrants when she was on the dance floor.

    Source:GHPage

