Ghanaians on the internet have vividly expressed their disappointment in Delay for reporting the lady who claimed to be her former house help on the internet last week.

Recall that just a few days ago, a young lady took to the internet after she asserted that she is Delay’s former house help and the TV show host has a secret daughter.

In a Tiktok video, the lady asserted that she saw Delay breastfeeding her biological secret daughter on several occasions.

She also added that Delay has purposely kept her daughter from the public domain because she doesn’t want her daughter to be out there so she keeps things related to her private.

Apparently, the lady churned out this yet to be authenticated information on the internet out of the love she has for Delay because she couldn’t stomach how Afia Schwar was mocking her up & down with barrenness.

Delay dismissed the lady’s claims of ever knowing and working for her so we thought that was it not knowing there was an impending tsunami on the way.

The TV show host has reported the last to the CID department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the lady for fraudulent misinterpretation.

According to Delay, the lady might use her trending association with her to receive favours and other gains from unsuspected people therefore she needs to be investigated.

Below are some of the touching comments gathered under Delay’s post to tamper justice with mercy.

AMG Nammy – Helping to prevent u from ur obstacles turn into court matter eeiii Nipa nye

Baffour Agyemang Sarkodie – The young lady came to your defense which we all bare witness to! So don’t punish her for showing love… I Rest My Case

Cynthia Mensah – I wish what the lady said was true but if it wasn’t I don’t know why someone would just come out with such…… is it for views on social media? Hmmm Ghana!

Stephen Bollaton – The girl already looks pity ….please just allow her cos her intentions was to support you…..I know how it feels but please don’t harm her

Seedat Suraj – We dont know ur intentions of reporting this girl to the police .but Delay we believe she did it out of love .this lady came to ur defences.and love for u think twice.much people love u.don’t hurt someone for showing love and care for u

Francis Apuri – Ooh Maame u too go fight the proper person and stop this innocent fun of urs.