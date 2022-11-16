- Advertisement -

Delay has finally revealed why she cried on live radio a few months ago after Afia Schwar attacked her in one of her videos and described her as a barren woman.

After Afia Schwar’s scathy attack on Delay, many social media users were expecting the controversial and fearless radio and TV show host to hit back at Afia Schwar brutally but didn’t.

Evidently, she succumbed to Afia Schwar’s vicious attack on her because she didn’t have enough ammunition in her arsenal to reply.

After the long wait, Delay has finally revealed why she cried on live radio and according to her, she was overwhelmed and fed up with the back-and-forth banter with Afia Schwar.

Speaking on Wontumi radio yesterday on her show, she claimed she’s not the kind of person people can easily push over but she decided to intentionally ignore Afia Schwar disgusted by her fake reports about her.

Watch the video below to know more…





