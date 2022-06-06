- Advertisement -

In a now-deleted post on her social media, media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay shared some photos of a young girl purported to be her secret daughter.

Delay, who has managed to keep her personal life private after years of being in the entertainment industry, was recently called barren by arch-rival Afia Schwarzenegger.

In what seems to be a response to Afia’s claims, Delay has shared the cute photos of an all-grown-up girl named Akosua.

Although Delay didn’t reveal in the caption attached to the trending photos whether Akosua is her daughter or not but a section of some social media users have concluded that the little angel is somehow related to Delay.

Take a look at the picture of Akosua below;

In other news, Delay has finally responded to the lady who claimed to be her former maid and additionally asserted that she has a secret daughter.

As revealed by the media mogul herself, she doesn’t know the lady anywhere and knows nothing of what she’s talking about.

Delay responded to her right on Tiktok. She noted she is lying and doesn’t know what she was talking about.

Watch the video below to know more…

Does Delay truly has a daughter and keeping her from the public domain? Ah, well, time will tell!