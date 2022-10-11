- Advertisement -

The Delay and Amerado conversation has been the most talked about on social media. The two, according to fans and social media commentators say they are dating.

Well, nothing proves such but their public gimmicks suggest and communicate otherwise. Days ago, in an interview, Amerado failed to answer a direct question from Delay.

He swerved the question when the host Delay tried to put him on the spot to clear the air on their supposed affair.

Amid the conversation that has popped up following Amerado’s reply to the most expected question, Delay has shared a cute photo of herself and rapper Amerado and fans are gushing.

Though the caption focuses on the interview she had with Younger KA, fans have taken it to the extreme dimension and have shared their thoughts on the picture.