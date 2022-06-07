type here...
Delay speaks after posting a picture of a lady alleged to be her daughter

By Armani Brooklyn
The never-ending rumour that Delay has a secret daughter has taken a different turn after the TV show host-cum-radio presenter shared a picture of a beautiful lady who’s probably in her late teens.

After Delay shared the picture on her Facebook page, the comments from most of the commentators under the post suggested that the lady is the mystery daughter of the TV show host.

Alot of social media users applauded her for keeping her family out of the rubbish on the internet in order to maintain sanity.

Amidst the congratulatory messages, Delay made a sharp clarification to firmly state that the lady is not her daughter.

Apparently, Delay has known the lady since infancy and decided to share an all-grown-up picture of her to reflect on how far she has come.

A lady in the comments section of the post also asserted that the lady’s mother used to work at Komfo Anokye Hospital and Delay has a mutual relationship with her parents.

As revealed by Delay in the comments section herself, the lady is not her daughter.

She wrote; “That’s not my daughter. He will make all things beautiful in his time… Thanks

Delay and Afia Schwar’s infamous beef is the cause of this whole brouhaha. Now we don’t know if Delay actually has a daughter and widening her from us or whatnot.

    Source:GHpage

