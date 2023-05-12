type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDelay subtly hits back at Mzgee for earlier throwing indirect jabs at...
Entertainment

Delay subtly hits back at Mzgee for earlier throwing indirect jabs at her over UTV

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Delay subtly hits back at Mzgee for earlier throwing indirect jabs at her over UTV
- Advertisement -

This can’t be a mere coincidence – Hours after Mzgee shared a self-made video if herself insisting that the sky is big enough for all of us to succeed hence nemesis will catch up with bitter people who are envious and jealous of the success of others.

Most especially, those who want to take her job from her, (Said in an indirect manner) – Delay has shared an edited video of herself also describing her attackers as ‘Borla Birds’.

As we all know, Delay is the queen of indirect shades hence it’s obvious her ‘borla bird’ commentary is directed at Mzgee.

READ ALSO: Delay speaks for the first time on her alleged move to UTV to take over from MzGee

The brewing beef between the two fine show hosts started after rumours went viral on the internet that the management of Despite Media has allegedly contacted Delay to take over from Mzgee.

This trending rumour has obviously made Mzgee worried because apparently, she’s ‘eating well’ at UTV – Hence it will be a big blow to her finances if her contract is terminated.

At the moment, it’s just a rumour but the indirect digs at each other make it appears that there’s an iota of truth in the tittle-tattle.

READ ALSO: Mzgee shades Delay following reports that she’ll be taking over from her at UTV very soon?

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Delay reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Friday, May 12, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News