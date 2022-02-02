type here...
Delay takes her famous TV show ‘The Delay Show’ to TV3 after 9 years

By Mr. Tabernacle
It might have been years of learning and new strategy development to bounce back stronger, bigger and better.

Deloris Frimpong Manso’s flagship TV show ‘The Delay Show’ gained prominence when it was first aired on Media General’s TV3 years ago.

The show, then on TV3 saw a good number of both controversial and budding celebrities passing through to share their life stories and respond to issues regarding their personality.

For some reason best known to Delay, the show that became the most-watched show on TV3 was taken from the feat to other competitive television stations in the country.

The show was aired on Viasat 1 for 4 years and had a great run on Ghonetv for 5 years. Delay breaking the news on social media said the show is back to TV3 where her television career started.

‘9 years ago, The Delay Show left TV3. We went to Viasat 1 for 4 years and had a great run on Ghonetv for 5 years. THE SHOW IS BACK to TV3 where my television career started. I’m excited and looking forward to years of headline-making shows ahead. May God be my GUIDE!‘ Delay wrote on IG.

    Source:GHPAGE

