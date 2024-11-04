type here...
Delay Told Me To Use My Body To Get What I Want- Shattana Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
An upcoming Ghanaian musician identified as Shattana has recounted what transpired between her and media personality, Delay sometime ago.

Delay is currently trending on social media following politician, Akua Donkor’s death, as a result, everyone has started sharing their personal experience with the media personality.

Among these numerous people who have recollected what transpired between them and Delay is Shattana, an upcoming musician.

Shattana has portrayed Delay as a bad person in a recent interview monitored by Gh Page.

Speaking during the interview, the musician claims she was linked to Delay sometime back hoping for better days.

According to her, unlike what she anticipated, Delay gave her bad advice that kept her at arm’s length from the media personality.

Shattana noted that Delay told her how beautiful she was and advised her to use her body to get what she wanted or forget about being a recognized female musician in Ghana.

