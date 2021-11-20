Delay warns Kuami Eugene and KiDi not to entertain their look-alikes

- Advertisement -

Delay, has advised Lynx Entertainment signees, Kuami Eugene and KiDi to be very careful of their look likes whom they are entertaining because they are subtly creating competition for themselves.

According to Delay, she believes it was a huge mistake for Kuami Eugene and KiDi to invite their lookalikes on stage and give them such a prominent role during their recent outdoor show.

Delay stated that while there is nothing wrong with interacting with fans, going so far as to give them mics and performing with them on a large platform is detrimental to their careers.

Sharing her thoughts on the look-alike trend on her show, Delay went on to say that nowadays when people go online, they just look for the lookalikes of KiDi and Kuami Eugene and not they themselves.

About a week ago, Kuami Eugene and his look-alike fan met for the first time in the studios of ABN radio – Accra.

He later performed with him on the stage during a concert hosted by Adonko Energy Drink.

KiDi on the other hand has also been seen in photos with a gentleman who looked so much like him that if care is not taken you might mistake them for twins.

Many Ghanaians have applauded both KiDi and Kuami Eugene for loving their fans in an unimaginable way but Delay believes otherwise.