type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay warns Kuami Eugene and KiDi not to entertain their look-alikes
Entertainment

Delay warns Kuami Eugene and KiDi not to entertain their look-alikes

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene - Delay - KiDi
Delay warns Kuami Eugene and KiDi not to entertain their look-alikes
- Advertisement -

Delay, has advised Lynx Entertainment signees, Kuami Eugene and KiDi to be very careful of their look likes whom they are entertaining because they are subtly creating competition for themselves.

According to Delay, she believes it was a huge mistake for Kuami Eugene and KiDi to invite their lookalikes on stage and give them such a prominent role during their recent outdoor show.

READ ALSO: He doesn’t look like me in real life – Kuami Eugene on his look-alike

Delay stated that while there is nothing wrong with interacting with fans, going so far as to give them mics and performing with them on a large platform is detrimental to their careers.

Sharing her thoughts on the look-alike trend on her show, Delay went on to say that nowadays when people go online, they just look for the lookalikes of KiDi and Kuami Eugene and not they themselves.

About a week ago, Kuami Eugene and his look-alike fan met for the first time in the studios of ABN radio – Accra.

READ ALSO: “Never answer questions about me” – Kuami Eugene tells KiDi – Video

He later performed with him on the stage during a concert hosted by Adonko Energy Drink.

KiDi on the other hand has also been seen in photos with a gentleman who looked so much like him that if care is not taken you might mistake them for twins.

Many Ghanaians have applauded both KiDi and Kuami Eugene for loving their fans in an unimaginable way but Delay believes otherwise.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 20, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.4 ° F
84.4 °
84.4 °
70 %
2.7mph
26 %
Sat
83 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News