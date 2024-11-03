type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDelay’s Interview With Akua Donkor Was Disrespectful- Salma Mumin
Entertainment

Delay’s Interview With Akua Donkor Was Disrespectful- Salma Mumin

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has lambasted media personality, Delay following her interview with a late politician, Akua Donkor.

Salma who has once appeared on Delay’s show as a guest confirmed that guests on that show more often than not feel like they are under attack.

According to her, “I watched the interview; I’ve been interviewed by Delay before and sometimes you’ll feel like it is personal because of her demeanor, her expression, style of asking the question, and sometimes you feel like you are under attack”.

She went on to add that watching Delay’s interview with Aku Donkor, she felt things were not done the right way, revealing that the interview was disrespectful to the politician.

Salama cautioned Delay and other presenters to be mindful of how they treat their guests so that in the end, their guests are not disgraced, just like it happened to Akua Donkor among other personalities.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
65 %
0.9mph
71 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways