Delay’s Interview With Akua Donkor Was Disrespectful- Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has lambasted media personality, Delay following her interview with a late politician, Akua Donkor.

Salma who has once appeared on Delay’s show as a guest confirmed that guests on that show more often than not feel like they are under attack.

According to her, “I watched the interview; I’ve been interviewed by Delay before and sometimes you’ll feel like it is personal because of her demeanor, her expression, style of asking the question, and sometimes you feel like you are under attack”.

She went on to add that watching Delay’s interview with Aku Donkor, she felt things were not done the right way, revealing that the interview was disrespectful to the politician.

Salama cautioned Delay and other presenters to be mindful of how they treat their guests so that in the end, their guests are not disgraced, just like it happened to Akua Donkor among other personalities.