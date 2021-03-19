type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Delete this picture; you're disgracing married women -Pastor warns Fella Makafui
Lifestyle

Delete this picture; you’re disgracing married women -Pastor warns Fella Makafui

By Lizbeth Brown
Fella Makafui and Apostle Boateng
Fella Makafui
- Advertisement -

A man of God has lashed out at Actress Fella Makafui over some erotic picture she shared on social media.

In a video, the man of God identified as Apostle Kwame Boateng stated that Fella Makafui’s action on social media is a disgrace to married women.

According to Apostle Kwame Boateng, he wasn’t pleased with Fella Makafui’s exposing photos adding that married women are not supposed to dress in such a manner.

He further warned the actress and entrepreneur to take down the photos as she is a role model for the younger generations.

“My sister Fella Makafui, I have seen some photos of you on social media this afternoon and I don’t like it.  A married woman like you who is supposed to a role model to this generation and you’ve exposed yourself like this.

Can you advise your daughter if she grows up and act in a similar way? I am warning you to change from your bad ways because you are disgracing married women”, the man of God noted.

Watch the video below;

Well, Fella Makafui, earlier today shared some seductive pictures of herself on social media in a transparent net dress.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News