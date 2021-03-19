- Advertisement -

A man of God has lashed out at Actress Fella Makafui over some erotic picture she shared on social media.

In a video, the man of God identified as Apostle Kwame Boateng stated that Fella Makafui’s action on social media is a disgrace to married women.

According to Apostle Kwame Boateng, he wasn’t pleased with Fella Makafui’s exposing photos adding that married women are not supposed to dress in such a manner.

He further warned the actress and entrepreneur to take down the photos as she is a role model for the younger generations.

“My sister Fella Makafui, I have seen some photos of you on social media this afternoon and I don’t like it. A married woman like you who is supposed to a role model to this generation and you’ve exposed yourself like this.

Can you advise your daughter if she grows up and act in a similar way? I am warning you to change from your bad ways because you are disgracing married women”, the man of God noted.

Watch the video below;

Well, Fella Makafui, earlier today shared some seductive pictures of herself on social media in a transparent net dress.