Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A delivery rider has vented out his anger at a customer who ordered for his service without informing him about the content of the package.

According to the rider, he was tasked by the customer to deliver a parcel at a location with the pick-up point being the University of Ghana, Bani hostel to be precise.

He got to the place and took the parcel which was in a deep heat ointment box so he knew he was delivering an ointment to the receiver.

Also Read: Zionfelix baby mama deletes all his photos from her social media

But curiosity made him check the contents of the box only to find out it contained four rolls of weed.

He questioned why the sender couldn’t give him a heads up about the content asking what would have been his fate if he was stopped by personnel of the Ghana Police Service for their usual stop and search.

To make matters worse, the phone number of the sender wasn’t going through but they were monitoring the ride on the app.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Preacher who claimed to have caught a witch in Gomoa arrested