Demons have taken over Ghana’s Parliament- Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw was quite critical of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic in his most recent interview on Wontumi TV.

While addressing post-election issues, the controversial lawyer mentioned that the recent disturbance in Parliament was demonic.

In his opinion, demons attacked Parliamentarians so much that they forgot their honourable titles and behave so savagely.

The lawyer stated that the scuffle between members of both the NPP and NDC caucus proved that the standards for choosing lawmakers in the country have slumped with time.

Maurice Ampaw added that the Parliaments of old like in 1992, 1996 and 2000 still remain the benchmark for decent and competent lawmakers.

He expressed that a Parliament run by experienced politicians like current President, Nana Akufo Addo, Alban Bagbin, J.H Mensah and co. in the past would never put up such childish behaviour.

”These are Members of Parliament(MPs) who were matured politically. They(MPs) went to Parliament not because of money but did quality and effective debate. The 1996 and 2000 parliaments were superb”, he said.

According to him, the current Parliament has lost its integrity and decency and do not deserve the honourable title.