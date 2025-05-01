Dennis Boafo (Don D) CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA donates to Ho Leprosarium

Philanthropist who doubles as the CEO of the USA edition of the Ghana Music Awards, Dennis Boafo, known in showbiz circles as Don D has pledged his unflinching support to the Ho Leprosarium.

The parliamentary aspirant made his intentions known following one of his countless donations.

Don D as people affectionately call him made this generous offer when he paid a courtesy call at the Ho Leprosarium on May 1, 2025.

The items worth thousands of cedis included bags of rice, toiletries, water and cash to help with their water situation.

He has made similar generous offers in the previous years giving out the items to the tune of thousands of cedis as he promises his unflinching support.