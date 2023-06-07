- Advertisement -

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Hon Stephen Amoah shocked many at a conference when he openly disclosed he couldn’t mention the word ‘braille’.

Hon Stephen Amoah popularly known as Sticka was one of the key speakers at the event focused on Persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

In the video available, the minister was seen reading his speech and when he got to where the word was he took a brief pause and told the audience that he couldn’t mention the word.

He said: “I can’t pronounce it”, and started to spell the word out to the people who laughed out.

The Minister continued that he couldn’t mention the word because he was from Kumasi and doesn’t want any problem.

“… additionally, operation documents will be made available in (pauses). Is it in (makes attempt to mention the word)? I can’t pronounce it. B-R-A-I-L-L-E, I mean I’m from Kumasi, forgive me…” he said.



Watch the video below:

