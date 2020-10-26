Derek Boateng shares first-time photo of his family as he celebrates 18 years of marriage

Former Blackstars player Dereck Boateng has woned the heart of many after taking to social media to share photos of his family as he celebrates 18 years of marriage with his wife.

Taking to his social media page, the defensive midfielder posted a long message to his wife expressing how grateful he is for all these years together as husband and wife.

His post reads: “Happy 18th Anniversary my love?I wanna thank you so much for always be in my Conner, in Good times and bad times you are always there for me. Thanks again for loving me and giving me this 3 wonderful children,I really appreciate you a lot ??????#thankful??

If you knew where we came from.you won’t pray for us to fail in life ??wow after all this years been to together I’m still in love with you my love????? all thanks to God#18thanniversary#thankful??”

See photos of himself and his family;