You deserve an SRC president position and not a president of a country- pastor goes hard on Cheddar

A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian man of God has fired some shots at the flagbearer of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar.

The man of God who claimed he was advising Cheddar ended up disgracing him before his congregants.

He claims Cheddar is not grown up enough to manage the affairs of a country, that is, to become the president of Ghana.

According to him, he would not downplay the business mogul’s capabilities, however, he does not deserve to become a president of a country.

He suggested that Cheddar should rather stand for an SRC president position because that is where he belongs.