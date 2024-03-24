type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou deserve an SRC president position and not a president of a...
Entertainment

You deserve an SRC president position and not a president of a country- pastor goes hard on Cheddar

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian man of God has fired some shots at the flagbearer of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar.

READ ALSO: Cheddar made AMA close down my church- Evangelist Papa Shee opens “Keys”

The man of God who claimed he was advising Cheddar ended up disgracing him before his congregants.

He claims Cheddar is not grown up enough to manage the affairs of a country, that is, to become the president of Ghana.

According to him, he would not downplay the business mogul’s capabilities, however, he does not deserve to become a president of a country.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Use a lawyer when signing contracts and don’t be too desperate- Kwesi Arthur advises young musicians

He suggested that Cheddar should rather stand for an SRC president position because that is where he belongs.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
4.8mph
0 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more