Designer bags and watches, shops, houses, lands etc – Fella Makafui talks about the expensive properties she owns

By Armani Brooklyn
Recall that not long ago, actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui showed her stunning Santos de Cartier watch, in a captivating video.

In a video, Fella Makafui flaunted a red bouquet of roses she bought herself, which lay next to the box of the Santos de Cartier watch.

She unboxed the luxury watch and wore it on her left hand, showing it off in the video.

According to checks online, the Fella’s watch cost GHS 100k.


During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour show hosted by Rashad, Fella Makafui talked about her watch plus her other properties.

According to Fella, she owns other expensive properties aside from the watch that became a national topic.

She stated that she owns a real estate company as well as a production firm plus other businesses she wouldn’t want to publicly disclose.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

