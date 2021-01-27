type here...
Nigeria News

By Qwame Benedict
Desmond Ernest Asuzu
Sad news reaching us from our sources in Nigeria has it that popular nollywood actor Desmond Asuzu has joined his ancestors.

The sad news is said to have happened yesterday 26th January, at around 9pm when the actor slumped.

The source disclosed that the wife of the late actor phoned his colleague Desmond Elliot to tell him the sad news.

The late actor who suffered from stroke some months ago made waves on social media after he was spotted begging for on the street in his country.

Ernest was active on the acting scene in the 90s up till 2015 when he suffered a stroke.

He rose to prominence with the 1997 film Rituals directed by Andy Amenechi.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Source:Ghpage

